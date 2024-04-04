Newcastle United unlikely to sell Alexander Isak to Arsenal, says David Ornstein

David Ornstein says he would be “shocked” if Newcastle United agree to sell reported Arsenal target Alexander Isak this summer. Isak has been strongly linked with a move away from St James’ Park with the Magpies desperate to raise funds., the Premier League ’s profit and sustainability rules (PSR) have massively restricted their ability to spend as much as they would like.
The winter transfer window was very difficult for Eddie Howe, who could not delve into the transfer market with his side struggling on the pitch. To avoid breaking financial rules, while giving them a better chance of buying new players, there has been a lot of talk surrounding the futures of star players Isak and Bruno Guimaraes. Guimaraes is an outstanding player but you get the impression Newcastle would not be too upset if someone triggers his £100million release clause. Isak is not known to have a release clause in his Magpies contract and would probably be harder to replac
Newcastle United Alexander Isak Arsenal Transfer Premier League Funds
United Kingdom Latest News, United Kingdom Headlines
Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.
Source: F365 - 🏆 5. / 97 Read more »
Source: footyinsider247 - 🏆 53. / 63 Read more »
Source: NUFCTheMag - 🏆 124. / 51 Read more »
Source: NUFCTheMag - 🏆 124. / 51 Read more »
Source: F365 - 🏆 5. / 97 Read more »