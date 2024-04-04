Newcastle United's Alexander Isak Set to Hit 20+ Premier League Goals

With eight EPL games still to play in the current campaign I’m backing Newcastle United ’s own Rolls Royce, Alexander Isak . I believe he will become the first man since goal machine Alan Shearer to hit 20+ Premier League goals in a season. Isak currently stands on a respectable 15 league goals and quite a few of them have been from the top drawer. Since signing for Newcastle in a club record £63m deal from Real Sociedad in 2022, Alexander Isak has became a real star in stripes.

His elegant awareness, movement and obvious eye for goal, quickly endeared him to the St James’ Park faithful.The past 50 years have seen only five players that have hit 20 or more top flight goal

Newcastle United Alexander Isak Premier League Goals Alan Shearer

United Kingdom Latest News, United Kingdom Headlines

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



NUFCTheMag / 🏆 124. in UK

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Newcastle United could now accept Alexander Isak offerThe inside track on the football stories that matter

Source: footyinsider247 - 🏆 53. / 63 Read more »

Arsenal Target Newcastle United Striker Alexander Isak for Summer TransferArsenal want Newcastle United striker Alexander Isak as their first signing of the summer transfer window, according to reports.

Source: F365 - 🏆 5. / 97 Read more »

Newcastle United determined to keep Alexander Isak amid interest from Arsenal and TottenhamNewcastle United manager Eddie Howe has stated that the club does not want to lose Alexander Isak this summer, despite reported interest from Arsenal and Tottenham. Isak has been in impressive form, scoring 18 goals in 31 appearances for the Magpies this season. However, there are concerns that Newcastle may have to sell players to comply with financial rules.

Source: F365 - 🏆 5. / 97 Read more »

Newcastle United Fear Losing Alexander Isak as Everton's Relegation Worries EaseNewcastle United are rightly ‘fearful’ of losing Alexander Isak with £100m bids mooted, while Dominic Calvert-Lewin eases Everton’s relegation worries…

Source: F365 - 🏆 5. / 97 Read more »

Alexander Isak on the brink of breaking into exalted Newcastle United companyThe Mag

Source: NUFCTheMag - 🏆 124. / 51 Read more »

Eddie Howe insists Newcastle don’t want to sell Alexander Isak despite potential Arsenal interest...Rio Ferdinand urges Arsenal to sign Newcastle United striker Alexander Isak over Brentford's Ivan Toney

Source: talkSPORT - 🏆 91. / 53 Read more »