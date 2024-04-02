Newcastle United Fear Losing Alexander Isak as Everton's Relegation Worries Ease

After the immense high of last season, this campaign has been an eye-opening one for Newcastle United. Following years in the wilderness under Mike Ashley, Newcastle’s supporters were being spoiled at the start of PIF’s ownership as they returned to the Champions League quicker than anyone expected.

But injuries and Financial Fair Play constraints have taken hold of Newcastle this term, and they face a troublesome couple of months after a season in which they have crashed back down to earth.

