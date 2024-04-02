Newcastle United determined to keep Alexander Isak amid interest from Arsenal and Tottenham

Eddie Howe insists Newcastle United don’t “want to lose” Alexander Isak this summer amid claims Arsenal and Tottenham are lining up bids. The Sweden international has been in good form this season and has scored 18 goals in 31 appearances in all competitions for the Magpies. Isak also scored ten Premier League goals in his first season at St James’ Park after making a club-record £63m move from La Liga side Real Sociedad in August 2022.

The report adds that ‘fears remain that Newcastle may have to cash in to navigate FFP rules, especially if they finish outside of the European places’ and that ‘huge offers from Champions League clubs will be hard to ignore’. It comes after Newcastle chief executive Darren Eales admitted in January that the Magpies could have to sell players to comply with the Premier League’s financial rules.“If we’re going to get to where we want to get to, at times it is necessary to trade your players,” Eales sai

