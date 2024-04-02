Dermot O'Leary praises Alison Hammond's apology on This Morning

Dermot O'Leary said Alison Hammond's apology on This Morning was the 'greatest he'd heard' after she broke a golden rule. The pair were back fronting the ITV daytime show on Tuesday (April 2) after kicking off a new week on Easter Monday. Due to the Easter holiday and subsequent half-term break, Dermot, 50, and Alison, 49, are stepping in for new permanent hosts Ben Shephard and Cat Deeley as they take time off despite them only starting on the show early last month.

But on the second show of the week, Alison and Dermot were left awkwardly covering up a mistake when reporter Andrew Freund got a little carried away talking about Beyoncé fans’ outrage after discovering five of her tracks are missing on her latest album on viny

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



MENnewsdesk / 🏆 23. in UK

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Alison Hammond gives Dermot O'Leary secret signal after 'deadly farts'Awkward.

Source: MetroUK - 🏆 13. / 82 Read more »

Alison Hammond gives Dermot O'Leary secret signal after 'deadly farts'Awkward.

Source: MetroUK - 🏆 13. / 82 Read more »

This Morning's Alison Hammond replaced by co-star as Dermot issues statementThis Morning star Alison Hammond was absent from the ITV show today (Friday) as colleague Josie Gibson stepped in to present alongside Dermot O'Leary on International Women's Day

Source: OK_Magazine - 🏆 12. / 84 Read more »

ITV This Morning's Dermot O'Leary announces career move to rival broadcasterDermot O'Leary is working with the BBC for a project close to his heart after This Morning announced its permanent hosts as Ben Shephard and Cat Deeley.

Source: Daily_Record - 🏆 9. / 89 Read more »

X Factor star unrecognisable as they reunite with Dermot O'Leary after six yearsScarlett Lee, who first hit screens on The X Factor, looked unrecognisable as she reunited with Dermot O'Leary on This Morning to discuss her recent American Idol audition

Source: new_magazine - 🏆 72. / 59 Read more »

Dermot O'Leary has head in hands after This Morning guest's foul-mouthed blunderThis Morning hosts Alison Hammond and Dermot O'Leary were left shocked when an entertainment correspondent accidentally swore live on-air, forcing the presenters to apologise

Source: new_magazine - 🏆 72. / 59 Read more »