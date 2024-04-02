What is the ideal age gap between siblings?

With Easter holidays underway, many parents will feel pulled in all directions. The youngest wants to go to soft play, while the eldest wants to hit Thorpe Park. This could be solved by having children closer in age, some parents will say. While others will spend the two weeks breaking up fights between closely aged siblings. This supposedly wouldn’t happen with a bigger age gap.
So what is the ideal age gap for siblings to achieve family harmony? And what about for parent stress levels or developmental benefits? Dr Cara Goodwin, child psychologist, has analysed research on sibling age gaps and explained what the ‘ideal’ age gap between siblings is. The ideal sibling age gap Dr Goodwin told i News that the ideal age gap to leave between siblings is ‘somewhere between two years and three months and two years and eight months’. However, ‘it’s a decision for each family to make individually’, she added. This boils down to varying reasons identified in different research
