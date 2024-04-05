New Waste Separation Regulations Implemented in Wales

From now on, it will be illegal for various establishments in Wales to avoid using the waste separation system. This includes pharmacies, prisons, and other businesses. All organizations in Wales must ensure that relevant waste materials are collected separately and disposed of properly. Those who collect or arrange for waste collection, as well as those who handle, treat, or transport waste, will need to keep it separate from other types of waste or substances.

Local authorities in Wales will oversee the ban on disposing of food waste in sewers from workplaces within their regions. This move is a significant step towards achieving zero waste, reducing carbon emissions, and addressing the climate emergency. The goal is to keep materials in use for as long as possible

