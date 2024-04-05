Historic Greater Manchester landmark fails to find a buyer

A lost Greater Manchester landmark couldn't find a saviour despite being put on the market for just £1. The Park Road railway warehouse had been a landmark building in Oldham for nearly 150 years. The Grade II listed Victorian warehouse was constructed in 1876 to serve the Oldham , Ashton and Guide Bridge railway. One of three goods stations located near the now lost Clegg Street railway station, the building's most striking feature was its unusual curved structure .
At one time it would have housed most types of goods including livestock. Goods sheds played a vital role in the British economy for over 100-years, handling Britain's freight traffic. In the words of Historic England, these buildings "were the hub through which raw materials arrived and finished goods were forwarded to customers.
