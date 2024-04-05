Netflix's Ripley Receives High Praise from Viewers

In the titular role of Tom Ripley , a streetwise opportunist who's hired by a wealthy industrialist to retrieve his wayward son, Dickie Greenleaf ( Johnny Flynn ), from Italy. Soon, Ripley has wheedled his way into Dickie's life, while the latter's girlfriend Marge ( Dakota Fanning ) grows more suspicious. What follows is a deadly game of lies and deceit. Watch the trailer below.

WATCH: Andrew Scott, Dakota Fanning and Johnny Flynn star in Netflix’s psychological thriller series, Ripley Taking to social media, viewers heaped praise on the new series, with many binging multiple episodes in one sitting. One person wrote: "The new miniseries #Ripley starring Andrew Scott on Netflix is so good!! Highly recommend!!" while another commented: "…stunningly shot, deliciously noir, #AndrewScott is utterly spellbinding, as I knew he would be. Mesmerising from the start." A third person compared the show to the 1999 adaptation, which starred Matt Damon, Jude Law, and Gwyneth Paltro

Netflix Ripley Psychological Thriller Andrew Scott Dakota Fanning Johnny Flynn Praise Viewers

United Kingdom Latest News, United Kingdom Headlines

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



hellomag / 🏆 24. in UK

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Eliot Sumner makes rare public appearance at Netflix's Ripley premiereThe offspring of Sting and film producer Trudie Styler, Eliot Sumner, made a rare public appearance at the premiere of Netflix's Ripley in Los Angeles on Wednesday. The 30-year-old, who was born female, but now identifies as non-binary, looked dapper in a black suit and a crisp white shirt. Eliot, who appears in one episode of Ripley, accessorised with stylish shades at the event, held at the Egyptian Theatre. The actor was later seen catching up with Dakota Fanning and Andrew Scott, who star in the series. The show is a small-screen adaptation of Patricia Highsmith's 1955 crime novel, which inspired an entire genre of psychological thrillers, including The Talented Mr Ripley, which was released in 1999

Source: DailyMailCeleb - 🏆 1. / 99 Read more »

The atmospheric Italian food capital Palermo showcased in Netflix’s RipleyThe Sicilian city is among the filming locations for a fresh adaptation of the Patricia Highsmith novel

Source: i newspaper - 🏆 8. / 89 Read more »

Andrew Scott's Impassive Performance in Ripley (Netflix)The actor Andrew Scott is known for his portrayal of sexually ambivalent characters, and his latest role in the Netflix series Ripley is no exception. In this eight-part streaming series, Scott plays a coldblooded conman and killer, whose impassive and cruelly inexpressive face adds to the suspense. Based on the crime classic The Talented Mr Ripley by Patricia Highsmith, the show is filmed in black and white as a stylised noir pastiche.

Source: DailyMailCeleb - 🏆 1. / 99 Read more »

Everything you need to know about 'The Talented Mr Ripley' Reboot starring Dakota FanningThe actress stars in 'Ripley' - a Netflix limited series based on Patricia Highsmith 1955 crime novel...

Source: hellomag - 🏆 24. / 68 Read more »

Critics Are Saying Andrew Scott's 'Phenomenal' New Netflix Show Should Be Your Next Binge-WatchRipley has already been hailed as 'one of the best shows Netflix has ever done'.

Source: HuffPostUK - 🏆 108. / 51 Read more »

Dakota Fanning On Stepping Into Gwyneth Paltrow’s Shoes For Netflix’s ‘The Talented Mr Ripley’ Remake, ‘Ripley’Dakota Fanning speaks to Vogue about playing Marge Sherwood, the character played by Gwyneth Paltrow in ‘The Talented Mr Ripley’, in Netflix’s new adaptation of the Patricia Highsmith novel, ‘Ripley’.

Source: BritishVogue - 🏆 14. / 80 Read more »