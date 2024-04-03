Andrew Scott's Impassive Performance in Ripley (Netflix)

The actor Andrew Scott is known for his portrayal of sexually ambivalent characters, and his latest role in the Netflix series Ripley is no exception. In this eight-part streaming series, Scott plays a coldblooded conman and killer, whose impassive and cruelly inexpressive face adds to the suspense.

Based on the crime classic The Talented Mr Ripley by Patricia Highsmith, the show is filmed in black and white as a stylised noir pastiche.

