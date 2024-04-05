Weather Warning for Glasgow and Strathclyde Area

The Met Office has issued a weather warning for Glasgow and the wider Strathclyde area due to heavy rain and the possibility of flooding. The warning is in effect from 2am until 9am on Friday, April 5. Transport delays and disruptions are expected, and some homes and businesses may be at risk of flooding. Additionally, a yellow weather warning for wind has been issued for Saturday, April 6.
The Met Office advises that heavy rain on Friday morning may cause travel disruption, longer journey times, and potential impacts on bus and train services
