Mumbai-inspired deli set to open in Nottingham

The essence of Mumbai is about to descend on Nottingham at the city's first Indian deli. Bombay Delicatessen is just days away from opening its doors. Months of work to turn an empty property into an Indian cafe serving breakfasts and street food are nearing completion. The former TRIB3 gym, on the corner of Carrington Street and Canal Street, has been transformed, ready for the grand opening . It is the flagship shop for Rahul Passan, who also runs takeaways in Hyson Green and West Bridgford.

The business, started by his parents in Radford Road, in 1995, was originally called the Bombay Street Centre but it recently rebranded to create a more modern and fitting name as the shops sell more than Indian confectionary these days. The new site is the biggest - bigger than the other two combined. All the usual popular grab-and-go Indian snacks and curries will be on sale, with the addition of a cafe and with live street food cooking stations. Rahul said: "As you can appreciate, these projects can take longer than anticipated but we're nearly there. It will be worth the wait." The grand opening is on Friday April 26, from noon to 8pm, when visitors will be treated to live Indian entertainment. The first 250 customers will receive a Bombay gift bag

Mumbai Nottingham Indian Deli Bombay Delicatessen Cafe Street Food Grand Opening Live Entertainment Gift Bags

