Harry Maguire wants more playing time, West Ham interested

Erik ten Hag has admitted that Manchester United 's Harry Maguire wants to play more regularly and West Ham is reportedly interested in signing him. West Ham is expected to make a fresh approach for Maguire as he enters the final year of his contract. Maguire was linked to West Ham last summer but the move fell through. Ten Hag has stripped Maguire of the captaincy and urged him to find a new club.

Despite being a regular starter for United recently, Maguire may be offloaded under Sir Jim Ratcliffe's rebuild. Ten Hag praised Maguire's leadership and defensive abilities

Harry Maguire Manchester United West Ham Transfer Erik Ten Hag

