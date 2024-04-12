Spyro Reignited Trilogy Could Join Xbox Game Pass Soon

A new PC version of Spyro Reignited Trilogy was recently added to the Microsoft Store , which could indicate that Microsoft is gearing up to add the platformer to Xbox Game Pass and PC Game Pass. When a new PC version of an already-released Xbox game is spotted on the store, it usually means a Game Pass release is on the way. Sadly, the PC version of Spyro Reignited Trilogy shares an achievement list with the console version, so there won't be another stack of achievements to unlock.

Since Microsoft completed its buyout of Activision Blizzard, just one game from the publisher's back catalog has made its way to Game Pass: Diablo 4. Hopefully, Spyro's PC release means we could see more Activision Blizzard games hit Game Pass in the near future. For more games set to join the service, check out our hefty list of confirmed and upcoming Game Pass games

Spyro Reignited Trilogy Xbox Game Pass PC Game Pass Microsoft Store Platformer Achievements Activision Blizzard Diablo 4

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



TrueAchievement / 🏆 31. in UK

United Kingdom Latest News, United Kingdom Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Xbox Game Pass Boosts Xbox as the Number One Platform for Diablo 4Xbox Game Pass players at last had the chance to hunt down all the Diablo 4 achievements when it joined the service late last month — a big get for Game Pass, not just as an Activision Blizzard game, but one of the best Xbox RPGs out there. It seems this Xbox Game Pass addition has been just as much a boost for the game as you might expect, as according to Xbox president Sarah Bond, joining Game Pass helped Xbox become the 'number one platform' for Diablo 4.

Source: TrueAchievement - 🏆 31. / 68 Read more »

PC Game Pass adds extraterrestrial strategy game Terra Invicta todayPrepare to fight back against an alien threat, as Terra Invicta joins PC Game Pass today as an Early Access title.

Source: TrueAchievement - 🏆 31. / 68 Read more »

Game Pass' Another Crab's Treasure aims to be the first 'Souls game that's cute'Check out our Another Crab's Treasure interview ahead of the Xbox Game Pass launch of this colorful Soulslike adventure game about a hermit crab!

Source: TrueAchievement - 🏆 31. / 68 Read more »

Xbox Game Pass release date confirmed for ghostly adventure game HauntiiFirestoke and Moonloop Games have confirmed Hauntii's Xbox Game Pass release date, with the ghostly adventure game heading to the service later this year.

Source: TrueAchievement - 🏆 31. / 68 Read more »

Spyro studio Toys for Bob secures deal with Microsoft for its first independent gameWhen​ ​her friends​ ​were falling in love with soap stars, Vikki was falling in love with​ ​video games. She's a survival horror survivalist​ ​with a penchant for​ ​Yorkshire Tea, men dressed up as doctors and sweary words. She struggles to juggle a fair-to-middling Destiny/Halo addiction​ ​and her kill/death ratio is terrible.

Source: eurogamer - 🏆 68. / 61 Read more »

Xbox Game Pass release date confirmed for narrative horror game Still Wakes The DeepNarrative horror game Still Wakes the Deep has confirmed its Xbox Game Pass release date with a new trailer showcasing its eerie atmosphere.

Source: TrueAchievement - 🏆 31. / 68 Read more »