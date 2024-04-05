Multiple Arrests Made as Pro-Palestinian Protesters March in London

Multiple arrests have been made after thousands of pro-Palestinian protesters marched through central London for the annual Al Quds Day demonstration. The rally – organised by the Islamic Human Rights Commission ( IHRC ) in support of Palestine – has been criticised in the past after participants flew flags of the Lebanese militant Hezbollah group and brandished signs with allegedly antisemitic messages.

Protesters, some wearing masks covering the bottoms of their faces, brandished pro-Palestinian signs and banners outside the Home Office. One large banner was unfurled to encourage young people to “carry the struggle forward”, while another encouraged people to “boycott Israel”. Pro-Palestinian protester Abid, 45, said he supported a ceasefire because “this is not a religious issue, it’s a human issue”. He said: “Our message to the Government in the UK is to stop cooperating with a regime who’s involved in a genocide. The whole world is talking about it

