Ten Arrests Made as Pro-Israel and Pro-Palestine Demonstrations Clash in London

Ten arrests have been made in total, including two for threats to kill, after more than a thousand people supporting Israel and Palestine demonstrated in central London on Friday afternoon. The force said the pro-Palestine Al Quds Day protest march set off from Marsham Street accompanied by officers at around 4pm.A counter-protest supporting Israel was also held, with hundreds of police officers descending on the area to keep the groups separate.

The arrests include two for making threats to kill, one for refusing to comply with conditions under the Public Order Act, one for a homophobic public order offence, two for inciting racial hatred, three for obstruction and one for assaulting an emergency worker.One pro-Palestine demonstrator outside Parliament told LBC: "All we are saying is, they have to stop killing people".A protestor in support of Israel stressed the importance of remembering the hostages still being held captive by Hama

