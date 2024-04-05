111-year-old English man becomes world's oldest living man

A 111-year-old man from England is now the world’s oldest living man , and said the secret to his longevity is “pure luck”. John Alfred Tinniswood was born in Liverpool on 26 August 1912 – the same year the Titanic sank – and is a great-grandfather currently residing at a care home in Southport , where staff describe him as “a big chatterbox”.

Despite his advanced age, Mr Tinniswood can still perform most daily tasks independently – he gets out of bed unassisted, listens to the radio to keep up with the news, and still manages his own finances. Beyond eating a portion of battered fish and chips every Friday, Mr Tinniswood said he does not follow any particular diet

