Motorsport Images Joins Getty Images to Expand Motorsport Offering

Motorsport Images’ archive contains over 29 million images and more than 8,900 hours of video footage from events set throughout motor racing’s history. With its own story tracing back to 1895 through different guises, Motorsport Images possess shots from the first grand prix – the French GP held at Le Mans in 1906 – plus the first Le Mans 24-hour race in 1923, as well as images from every F1 race since its inaugural world championship round at Silverstone in 1950.

The Motorsport Images team now joins with Getty’s sports photography service the company says records at 50,000 events each year. “We are thrilled to welcome Motorsport Images to Getty Images,” said Craig Peters, Getty Images’ CEO. “The Motorsport Images team shares our commitment to capturing and bringing customers and fans the greatest moments from motorsports. “Their impressive archive of iconic imagery and video will expand upon our premium motorsport offering to Getty Images’ global customer bas

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



Motorsport / 🏆 11. in UK

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Image of Queen Elizabeth II was 'digitally enhanced at source', Getty picture agency saysA photograph of the late Queen, Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II, was 'digitally enhanced at source', according to Getty Images.

Source: SkyNews - 🏆 35. / 67 Read more »

taken by Kate - was 'digitally enhanced at source', Getty picture agency saysKensington Palace shared the picture on 21 April last year, saying it was taken by the Princess of Wales at Balmoral in the summer of 2022.

Source: SkyNews - 🏆 35. / 67 Read more »

Angela Cullen triggers Lewis Hamilton rumours with return to motorsport sceneAngela Cullen is back on the motorsport scene having last year stepped out of Lewis Hamilton's inner circle.

Source: Planet_F1 - 🏆 126. / 51 Read more »

Rising NI motorsport star ready to take on Europe's best in 2024The County Down driver will compete against the best GT teams in Europe

Source: BelfastLive - 🏆 16. / 77 Read more »

How motorsport is embracing the opportunities of AIAs the role of artificial intelligence in modern life increases, motorsport isn’t being left behind. And it's not only Formula 1 teams who are seeking to capitalise on the latest technological revolution of modern times...

Source: Motorsport - 🏆 11. / 86 Read more »

Forza Motorsport's game-changing Update 6 rolls out on Xbox todayForza Motorsport Update 6 rolls out to all Xbox players today, bringing a big overhaul to car progression, numerous game improvements, and more.

Source: TrueAchievement - 🏆 31. / 68 Read more »