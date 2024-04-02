Musician and TikTok Star Makes Secret Appearance at Liverpool's Liver Building

A musician and TikTok star came to the Liver Building in secret yesterday for a vital reason. Micahel Aldag, 22, from West Kirby, came to prominence during lockdown due to his hilarious comedy sketches. His videos on topics ranging from dating life in the 1500s to university accommodation have garnered him over 64m likes and nearly 900,000 followers.

Michael is also a successful musician, with three sell-out gigs in Liverpool earlier this year as well as performances at Eurovillage and Anfield under his belt. Yesterday, the musician made an unexpected appearance for a good cause. One of his songs, entitled The Wings, was inspired by the famous mural on Jamaica Street in the Baltic Triangle. The mural was painted by Liverpool artist Paul Curtis

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



EchoWhatsOn / 🏆 74. in UK

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Quibim introduces QP-Liver for enhancing liver disease diagnosis through MRI analysisQuibim, a global company pioneering imaging biomarkers for precision medicine, is today announcing the launch of a new product, QP-Liver, which improves the diagnosis of diffuse liver diseases through highly accurate quantification of tissue fat and iron from MRI scans.

Source: NewsMedical - 🏆 19. / 71 Read more »

Overeating and starving both damage the liver: Cavefish provide new insight into fatty liver diseaseFatty liver, which can lead to liver damage and disease, can occur from both overeating and starvation. Now, new research shows how naturally starvation-resistant cavefish, unlike other animals, are able to protect their liver and remain healthy. The findings have implications for understanding and potentially addressing liver conditions in humans.

Source: medical_xpress - 🏆 101. / 51 Read more »

Liverpool ONE to Host Classic Characters for Liverpool Comic Con 2024Classic characters from film, television and comic books will take over Liverpool ONE this spring to welcome the arrival of Liverpool Comic Con 2024. The event returns to Liverpool's Exhibition Centre with exciting selfie opportunities and pop-up appearances from characters from Star Wars, Doctor Who, Pirates of the Caribbean, and Ghostbusters.

Source: EchoWhatsOn - 🏆 74. / 59 Read more »

Klopp was not Liverpool’s first choice either: Mourinho, Wenger offer Liverpool hope after Alonso ‘snub’Jurgen Klopp was not Liverpool's primary candidate, Newcastle messed up one appointment and Spurs seem incapable of getting their favourite.

Source: F365 - 🏆 5. / 97 Read more »

Aspirin cuts liver fat in clinical trialThe most common chronic liver disease—metabolic dysfunction–associated steatotic liver disease (MASLD)—is characterized by an increased buildup of fat in the liver due to factors such as obesity and type 2 diabetes.

Source: medical_xpress - 🏆 101. / 51 Read more »

How diabetes might lead to Alzheimer's: Study suggests the liver is keyNew research conducted in mice offers insights into what's going on at the molecular level that could cause people with diabetes to develop Alzheimer's disease.

Source: medical_xpress - 🏆 101. / 51 Read more »