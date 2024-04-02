Russia Preparing to Welcome Venezuela's President Maduro on Official Visit

Russia is preparing to welcome Venezuela’s President Nicolas Maduro on an official visit soon, the Kremlin said on Tuesday, as the oil-producing countries Russia and Venezuela continue to maintain close ties in defiance of the Western powers. Maduro’s visit is in the works, with the dates currently being discussed, Vladimir Putin’s spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters in Moscow on Tuesday. “Yes, it is being prepared,” Peskov said, as quoted by Russian news agency TASS.

Russia and Venezuela are currently discussing the dates that would be cleared in Maduro and Putin’s schedules, the Kremlin spokesman added. Maduro has recently said that he would soon visit Russia and expressed solidarity with the Russian people and president Putin, TASS note

