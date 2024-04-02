Mothers' Pension Pots Are Likely to Be Worse Off, Study Shows

Mothers are more likely to have less saved in their pension pot by the end of their career than those who are childless, new research shows. A woman’s pension is also likely to be worse off by £783 per year after having a child, as well as every child after, according to the study. The research was carried out by financial services firm Raisin, using salary data provided by the Office for National Statistics, reveals.

It found that, post-children, a woman’s average working hours reduce significantly to 27 hours a week. This means they could lose average earnings of £9,795.49 following their maternity leave. It is not just mothers who are disadvantaged when it comes to their pension pots

