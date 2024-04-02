Memorable Moments from a Trip to Walt Disney World Florida

Since getting back from Florida, friends keep on asking me what the most memorable moment of the trip was – but it’s so hard! Every day we had a highlight and every day that highlight was different. We went on an incredible safari ride in the Animal Kingdom. It went on for ages because we were held up by giraffes! I have a video of my daughter, AJ, saying, “Come here rhinos.” A baby rhino then literally walked up to the side of the truck.

If you ask my husband, James, he would say meeting the capybaras. The fact that you got to sit beside them, feed them, tickle them… I’ve been coming to Walt Disney World Florida since I was two. I’ve been nine times in total now and I’ve always gone with TUI. On this latest trip, we stayed at a hotel on-site and I would recommend you do that. It’s safe and easy. You don’t have to worry about a car – there’s a free bus to any of the parks. Also, you don’t have to worry about researching lots of local restaurants. There are so many to choose from

