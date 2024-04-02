Iconic Tropicana Las Vegas Hotel to be Demolished

AFTER hosting top Hollywood stars and staging the city's longest-running cabaret for 67 years, the final day of America's most iconic hotel has now arrived.The last few guests of the lavish hotel-casino will be required to check out by noon today as the glamourous piece of history is set to be demolished in the coming days.

After the demolition, about nine acres of the 35-acre parcel will be granted to the Oakland Athletics baseball team for the construction of a 30,000-seat stadium, the staff of the resort confirmed. Inaugurated in 1957, Tropicana Las Vegas was known for its extravagance and opulence - and was said to be "famous from the day it opened".described the hotel as: "Unlike many other Strip layouts, the Tropicana was designed and built as a resort hotel, not as a casino and night club with incidental guest rooms."When the property was first unveiled, a massive 60-foot fountain cascading water into a 100-foot-long pool was built at the heart of its entranc

