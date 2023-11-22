Mother of missing boys found in crashed car speaks out

The mother of one of four teenage boys found in a crashed car says she feels like she's in a nightmare she wishes she could wake up from. Wilf Fitchett, Jevon Hirst, Harvey Owen and Hugo Morris, from Shrewsbury, were found in an overturned, partially submerged car in Gwynedd, north Wales. The boys - one aged 16, two aged 17 and one 18 - had not been seen since Sunday morning, prompting a major search.

"I just wanted to say I do appreciate people's kindness but no amount of messages is going to help me overcome this," she posted on Facebook. Dough and Oil, the restaurant where Harvey worked, said he was "easy-going, warm, funny, gentle, bright, hardworking and humble".A town in mourning for boys 'so full of promise' "The sweetest and most loving boy I've ever known. I hope you know how much I love you, gorgeous," she wrote in a tribute online. "Thank you for all the time you've spent with me... thank you for loving me endlessly. I promise I'll do the same for you, my sweet, sweet angel. "I can't imagine my world without yo





