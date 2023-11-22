Association between Telomere Length and Non-Alcoholic Fatty Liver Disease

Research on the association between telomere length (TL) and incident non-alcoholic fatty liver disease (NAFLD) is limited. This study examined this association and further assessed how TL contributes to the association of NAFLD with its known risk factors.Quantitative PCR (polymerase chain reaction) was employed to assess leucocyte telomere length. Polygenic risk score (PRS) for NAFLD, air pollution score, and lifestyle index were constructed.

Cox proportional hazard models were conducted to estimate the hazard ratios (HRs) and 95% confidence intervals.Among 467,848 participants in UK Biobank, we identified 4809 NAFLD cases over a median follow-up of 12.83 years. We found that long TL was associated with decreased risk of incident NAFLD, as each interquartile range increase in TL resulted in an HR of 0.93 (95% CI 0.89, 0.96). TL partly mediated the association between age and NAFLD (proportion mediated: 15.52%





BioMedCentral » / 🏆 22. in UK We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Chronic traumatic encephalopathy (CTE) risk among rugby players increases with length of careerA player's risk of developing an incurable brain disease uniquely associated with repeated head impacts is relative to the length of their career, a new study indicates.

Source: SkySportsNews - 🏆 60. / 63 Read more »

Sandro Tonali ban length 'confirmed' by Italian journalist with Newcastle star set for lengthy suspensionSandro Tonali is set for a lengthy ban due to alleged illegal betting

Source: sportbible - 🏆 89. / 53 Read more »

Newcastle receive major Sandro Tonali boost as ban length 'agreed' with Italian authoritiesNewcastle have reportedly received a positive update over Sandro Tonali's potential suspension ahead of their Champions League clash vs Borussia Dortmund.

Source: sportbible - 🏆 89. / 53 Read more »

M&S selling 'cosy' £35 knitted dress in 'the perfect length'The dress comes in black and navy and is selling fast online

Source: EchoWhatsOn - 🏆 74. / 59 Read more »

Princess Anne surprises in floor-length lace gown and jewels for glittering receptionThe Princess Royal attended the 40th anniversary of the Worshipful Company of Engineers in style

Source: hellomag - 🏆 24. / 68 Read more »

How intrepid Victorian surveyors mapped the length and breadth of BritainToday’s country walkers owe much to the theodolite-lugging cartographers of the early Ordnance Survey

Source: TheEconomist - 🏆 6. / 92 Read more »