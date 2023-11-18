Millions of People in Great Britain Living with Sight Loss

An estimated two million people across Great Britain are living with sight loss or a degenerative eye condition . More than 58,270 working age adults under 65 are receiving extra financial support through Personal Independence Payment (PIP) or Adult Disability Payment (ADP), while 45,612 people over State Pension age are getting weekly help through Attendance Allowance .

Three out of four people with a visual impairment are aged over 65 with around 8,000 people of working age registered blind or partially sighted. For adults that lose their sight in later life, it can be very distressing as they feel they are no longer able to enjoy some of the activities they love to do, such as driving, taking part in sports, reading and cooking. Mobility can also be affected and with that may come independence and travel issues, although it’s important to be aware that the dedicated disability benefit for people over State Pension age - Attendance Allowance - does not include a component for mobility need





Read more: DAİLY_RECORD » We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here.

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

DAİLY_RECORD: Over half a million older people in Great Britain receive disability paymentThe latest figures show that over half a million people of State Pension age in Great Britain are receiving Personal Independence Payment (PIP). The figures could be higher as more existing claimants are transferred to the devolved Social Security Scotland IT system.

Source: Daily_Record | Read more »

DAİLY_RECORD: Over 1.4 million older people in Great Britain to receive Autumn cost of living paymentSome 1.4 million older people across Great Britain, including more than 127,000 living in Scotland currently in receipt of Pension Credit, are expected to have received the £300 Autumn cost of living payment from the Department for Work and Pensions (DWP) by November 19, 2023. However, nearly 900,000 people over State Pension age who did not receive the money, may still be able to qualify for it and the £299 payment due before Spring, 2024.

Source: Daily_Record | Read more »

DAİLY_RECORD: 12.6 Million People Receiving State Pension Payments in Great BritainThere are more than a dozen benefits and discounts available for men and women aged over 66.

Source: Daily_Record | Read more »

DAİLY_RECORD: Scotland Introduces Adult Disability Payment and Child Disability PaymentThe move needs to be reported to DWP, HMRC or your local council otherwise other benefits may automatically stop.

Source: Daily_Record | Read more »

BELFASTLİVE: Winter Fuel Payment: Eligibility and Payment DatesMany people in Northern Ireland will soon find out how much they are entitled to receive as a Winter Fuel Payment. The payment is designed to help with heating bills and can range from £250 to £600. Eligible individuals will receive a letter before the end of November with the payment amount. Payments are expected to be received by January 26. Those who do not receive a letter or payment are advised to contact the Winter Fuel Payment Centre.

Source: BelfastLive | Read more »

İ NEWSPAPER: Cost of Living Payment: Eligibility and Payment ScheduleFind out if you are eligible for the Cost of Living Payment and when you can expect to receive it. The payment will be £300.

Source: i newspaper | Read more »