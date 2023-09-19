HEAD TOPICS

Gangster loses bid to overturn conviction for brutal axe attack

Mohammed Awais Sajid, known as 'Skinny', fails to have his conviction overturned for attacking a tree surgeon with an axe. He remains in prison after the Court of Appeal rejected his claim that a witness was lying. The case was featured on a BBC documentary about a police investigation into organised crime in Rochdale.

A gangster known as 'Skinny' has lost his bid to overturn his conviction for a brutal axe attack on a tree surgeon. He was acquitted of attempted murder but found guilty of wounding with intent and sentenced to 18 years in prison. The Court of Appeal rejected his claim that a witness was lying. The case was featured on a BBC documentary about a police investigation into organised crime in Rochdale .

