Gangster loses bid to overturn conviction for brutal axe attack

A gangster known as 'Skinny' has lost his bid to overturn his conviction for a brutal axe attack on a tree surgeon. He was acquitted of attempted murder but found guilty of wounding with intent and sentenced to 18 years in prison. The Court of Appeal rejected his claim that a witness was lying. The case was featured on a BBC documentary about a police investigation into organised crime in Rochdale .





