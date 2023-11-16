Over 1.4 million older people in Great Britain to receive Autumn cost of living payment

Some 1.4 million older people across Great Britain, including more than 127,000 living in Scotland currently in receipt of Pension Credit, are expected to have received the £300 Autumn cost of living payment from the Department for Work and Pensions (DWP) by November 19, 2023. However, nearly 900,000 people over State Pension age who did not receive the money, may still be able to qualify for it and the £299 payment due before Spring, 2024.

Pension Credit is a retrospective means-tested benefit that can be backdated by up to three months. New claims for the income top-up - worth more than £3,500 each year on average - which later turn out to be successful, can be backdated to within the £300 cost of living qualifying period of August 18 and September 17. New claims for Pension Credit must be made before December 10, 2023 to meet the eligibility criteria for the £300 payment. Below is an overview of the benefit including a step-by-step guide on how to use the online Pension Credit calculator on GOV.U

