Max Verstappen's Former Performance Coach Reveals Life in Inner Circle

Max Verstappen's former performance coach Brad Scanes revealed what life is like in the world champion's inner circle, on the latest episode of the Sky Sports F1 Podcast. Scanes spent four seasons working with Red Bull's Verstappen, the last three of which resulted in drivers' titles, before leaving the role at the end of 2023.

UK-based Scanes explained how sharing a similar mindset to Verstappen, the driver's father Jos and business manager Raymond Vermeulen helped him to quickly fit in with the group. 'I think just clarity of vision,' Scanes said. 'We were all there to achieve the same thing. We were all there to win a world championship and guide Max through that. But also have a good time doing it as well

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



SkySportsNews / 🏆 60. in UK

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Esteban Ocon makes rare admission about former rival Max VerstappenThe hatchet seems to have been buried from the days of the two drivers shoving each other after a race.

Source: Planet_F1 - 🏆 126. / 51 Read more »

Sky Sports F1 Podcast: Max Verstappen's former performance coach Brad Scanes reveals Lewis Hamilton 'mind games'Max Verstappen's former performance coach Brad Scanes revealed what life is like in the world champion's inner circle, on the latest episode of the Sky Sports F1 Podcast.

Source: SkySportsNews - 🏆 60. / 63 Read more »

Toto Wolff: Mercedes would ‘do handstands’ to sign F1 champion Max VerstappenToto Wolff concedes he would "love" to have F1 world champion Max Verstappen at Mercedes.

Source: CRASH_NET_F1 - 🏆 100. / 51 Read more »

On top of the F1 world, would Max Verstappen really leave Red Bull for Mercedes?Red Bull may continue to dominate, but the wrangling is unlikely to end here as the past week has proven the divides at the team remain.

Source: The Athletic UK - 🏆 123. / 51 Read more »

Max Verstappen: F1 world champion's Red Bull future under the spotlight ahead of Australian GPIs there really a chance Max Verstappen could leave Red Bull before the end of his long-term contract? Assessing who has said what so far.

Source: SkySports - 🏆 58. / 63 Read more »

Mercedes in “no hurry” to pick Lewis Hamilton replacement as Max Verstappen rumours intensifyMercedes boss Toto Wolff insists he is in no rush to decide on Lewis Hamilton's replacement for F1 2025.

Source: CRASH_NET_F1 - 🏆 100. / 51 Read more »