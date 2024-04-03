Woman Returns to Revamped Pub from Her Youth

A woman has returned to the pub from her youth after it underwent a major revamp. The Thatch and Thistle, which has been closed since late February, reopens this week with a new food menu and a fresh look. The seating capacity at the popular Southport venue has been increased from 140 to 161, and a new darts area has been created. The interior has also been refreshed with new furniture and renovated wooden floors.

Meanwhile, the kitchen has received a £40,000 upgrade, allowing the pub to expand its food offerings, and the exterior has also been improved with a new paint job, new signage, and brass lanterns. READ MORE: The large beer garden is a key feature of the pub, and it now has new turf and a raised seating island. Heineken branded garden furniture has also been installed seating 121 as well as new planters to give the pub a smarter look and fee

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



LiveLancs / 🏆 10. in UK

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Local Pub Crowned Nottingham Camra's Pub of the YearThe Horse & Jockey in Stapleford, Nottinghamshire, has been named as Nottingham Camra's Pub of the Year for four consecutive years. The pub offers a variety of real ales, including locally brewed ones, and is known for its welcoming atmosphere and regular events. Residents have expressed their delight and praised the pub for its deserving title.

Source: nottslive - 🏆 96. / 52 Read more »

Pub apartments and ‘village hub’ plan for pub site is thrown outPlans to build new apartments at a pub have been scuppered after council planners described the scheme as an ‘overdevelopment’.

Source: ShropshireStar - 🏆 98. / 51 Read more »

The Cheshire pub named 'Pub of the Year' which serves punters free cheese boardThe family-run pub has won the award for the second year in a row

Source: MENnewsdesk - 🏆 23. / 69 Read more »

Woman who died in horror motorway crash was 'wonderful' manager at Bolton pubVictoria Goodwin tragically died after the major collision on the M65

Source: MENnewsdesk - 🏆 23. / 69 Read more »

Haunted pub is home to ghoul who hides in cellar and spirit of woman who drownedRaikes Hall on Liverpool Road, Blackpool, was built around 1760 and there's been a number of spooky goings-on ever since

Source: LiveLancs - 🏆 10. / 87 Read more »

Woman left 'permanently disfigured' after Scots thug glasses her outside pubNathan Brown, 19, attacked Elizabeth Coyle outside the Waverley bar in Wishaw, Lanarkshire, after an argument erupted.

Source: Daily_Record - 🏆 9. / 89 Read more »