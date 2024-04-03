Sunderland Joins Preston North End in Race to Sign Wigan Goalkeeper

Sunderland have joined Preston North End in the race to sign Wigan Athletic goalkeeper Sam Tickle, according to a report. Tickle was linked with a move to Deepdale at the end of January, but ended up remaining at the DW Stadium. It was claimed that he had the chance to sign for Preston before but ended up signing a new deal at Wigan. North End's Championship rivals Birmingham City were also said to be interested at the time along with Everton but now there's another team chasing his signature.

Mid-table Sunderland could consider signing Tickle according to The Sun's EFL journalist Alan Nixon who posted on his Patreon. The move to Wearside would hinge however on if Anthony Patterson departed the Stadium of Light. Patterson only signed a new deal in September and is contracted to the Black Cats until 2028 and so they would be able to command a large transfer fee. As for Tickle, he is with Wigan until 2027 after signing a new contrac

