Martin Hetzer Continues Aging Research as President of ISTA

After two decades in the United States, Martin Hetzer returned home to Austria in 2023 to become the 2nd President of the Institute of Science and Technology Austria ( ISTA ). A year into his new role, the molecular biologist remains engaged in the realm of aging research . Hetzer is fascinated by the biological puzzles surrounding the aging processes in organs like the brain, heart, and pancreas. Most cells comprising these organs are not renewed throughout a human's entire life span.

Nerve cells (neurons) in the human brain, for instance, can be as old as the organism, even up to more than a century, and must function for a lifetime. This remarkable age of neurons might be a major risk factor for neurodegenerative disorders such as Alzheimer's disease. Crucial to comprehending these kinds of ailments is a deeper understanding of how nerve cells function over time and maintain control

Martin Hetzer ISTA Aging Research Organs Nerve Cells Neurodegenerative Disorders

United Kingdom Latest News, United Kingdom Headlines

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



NewsMedical / 🏆 19. in UK

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Marquez overtakes Martin in second sprint raceMarquez overtakes Martin in the second sprint race of the season, causing disappointment for Martin.

Source: crash_motogp - 🏆 33. / 68 Read more »

Meet Doc Martin star Martin Clunes' well-known daughter who appeared on the showThe actor shares one child with his wife

Source: hellomag - 🏆 24. / 68 Read more »

Fernando Alonso: Aston Martin will not appeal Spaniard's penalty given after George Russell crashAston Martin will not appeal the penalty against Fernando Alonso at last weekend's Australian Grand Prix for 'potentially dangerous' driving.

Source: BBCSport - 🏆 111. / 51 Read more »

Chef James Martin issues urgent warning to fans after scammers use nameSaturday Morning Kitchen chef James Martin has issued a warning to his fans after discovering that scammers were using his name and image on social media to try and con people

Source: new_magazine - 🏆 72. / 59 Read more »

Martin Lewis' finance warning to those who earn over £25,000The financial guru shared some top tips for those taking out student finance in his latest email

Source: EchoWhatsOn - 🏆 74. / 59 Read more »

Aston Martin strongly defend Fernando Alonso - but won't appeal penaltyAston Martin confirm they will not try to overturn Fernando Alonso's penalty.

Source: CRASH_NET_F1 - 🏆 100. / 51 Read more »