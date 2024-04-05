Martin Hetzer Continues Aging Research as President of ISTA

After two decades in the United States, Martin Hetzer returned home to Austria in 2023 to become the 2nd President of the Institute of Science and Technology Austria ( ISTA ). A year into his new role, the molecular biologist remains engaged in the realm of aging research . Hetzer is fascinated by the biological puzzles surrounding the aging processes in organs like the brain, heart, and pancreas. Most cells comprising these organs are not renewed throughout a human's entire life span.
Nerve cells (neurons) in the human brain, for instance, can be as old as the organism, even up to more than a century, and must function for a lifetime. This remarkable age of neurons might be a major risk factor for neurodegenerative disorders such as Alzheimer's disease. Crucial to comprehending these kinds of ailments is a deeper understanding of how nerve cells function over time and maintain control
