Preston North End Boss Ryan Lowe Praises Tom Cleverley's Interim Manager Role at Watford

Preston North End boss Ryan Lowe praises Tom Cleverley 's performance as interim manager of Watford . North End will face Watford in the Championship and are aiming to bounce back after a recent loss. Cleverley, who took over after Valerien Ismael's departure, has impressed Lowe with his coaching skills and the respect he commands from the players.

