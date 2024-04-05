Head Topics

Verstappen Leads Practice One at Japanese GP, Williams Suffers Setback

Sports News

Max Verstappen made the perfect start in his attempt to get back to winning ways at the Japanese GP by leading team-mate Sergio Perez and Melbourne victor Carlos Sainz in Practice One as Red Bull revealed their first big car upgrade of the season at Suzuka. But Williams suffered a fresh and unwanted setback as Logan Sargeant's first session back after being withdrawn from the Australian GP when the team were left with just one useable chassis lasted just 29 minutes after the American crashed at the high-speed Dunlop corner. Sargeant is running the chassis that team-mate Alex Albon crashed during first practice in Melbourne a fortnight ago and which had to be sent back to the team's UK factory for repairs between the two flyaway races. Albon was given Sargeant's car to complete the remainder of the Melbourne weekend

Max Verstappen led the first practice session at the Japanese GP, followed by Sergio Perez and Carlos Sainz. Red Bull unveiled their first car upgrade of the season. However, Williams faced a setback as Logan Sargeant crashed after just 29 minutes of practice.

