Manchester United Suffers Late Defeat Against Chelsea

After a thrilling match, Manchester United suffered a late defeat against Chelsea . Cole Palmer , a former Manchester City player, scored a hat-trick against United, leading to their loss. United's tendency to concede late goals and in quick succession continues to be a problem.

This defeat adds to their disappointing season.

Manchester United Chelsea Defeat Cole Palmer Hat-Trick Late Goals

United Kingdom Latest News, United Kingdom Headlines

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



MENnewsdesk / 🏆 23. in UK

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Casemiro suffers injury setback amid intense Manchester United training sessionsCasemiro is set for a third lay-off this season for Man United after he withdrew from the Brazil squad.

Source: MENnewsdesk - 🏆 23. / 69 Read more »

Manchester United's Varane suffers injury in Brentford clashManchester United defender Raphael Varane was substituted at half-time due to an injury during the match against Brentford. Despite a late goal from Mason Mount, Brentford responded with a goal from Kristoffer Ajer, resulting in a draw.

Source: MENnewsdesk - 🏆 23. / 69 Read more »

Mason Mount's move to Manchester United from Chelsea was 'not for football reasons'It's been a nightmare campaign.

Source: MetroUK - 🏆 13. / 82 Read more »

FA Cup semi-final draw: Man City vs Chelsea, Coventry vs Manchester UnitedHolders Manchester City will face Chelsea in the semi-finals of the FA Cup. Manchester United’s reward for beating rivals Liverpool in a classic quarter-final is a last-four tie with Coventry City. The semi-final draw leaves open the possibility of a repeat of last year’s Manchester derby final where City came out winners on the way to the treble.

Source: The Athletic UK - 🏆 123. / 51 Read more »

I snubbed Manchester United for Chelsea after Sir Alex Ferguson meetingSir Alex Ferguson wined and dined with one of the greatest wingers of all time, but the former Manchester United boss went home empty-handed

Source: MENnewsdesk - 🏆 23. / 69 Read more »

Arjen Robben reveals why he snubbed Manchester United for ChelseaArjen Robben explains his decision to choose Chelsea over Manchester United despite having a dinner with Sir Alex Ferguson. He joined Chelsea in 2004 and had a successful career with the club before moving to Real Madrid and later Bayern Munich.

Source: MENnewsdesk - 🏆 23. / 69 Read more »