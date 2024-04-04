Jamie Carragher references Gary Neville's comment after Manchester United's defeat to Chelsea

Former Liverpool star Jamie Carragher has made a reference to a recent comment from Gary Neville about Chelsea after Manchester United 's defeat. United were beaten 4-3 by Chelsea in the Premier League clash at Stamford Bridge on Thursday night. The Reds were on the verge of claiming all three points before conceding two goals in stoppage time. Erik ten Hag's side were trailing 2-0 in the first half, before responding with goals from Alejandro Garnacho and Bruno Fernandes.

Garnacho then put United in front in the second half, with a goal that initially seemed to have the three points going to Old Trafford. However, United conceded two goals from Palmer for Chelsea in stoppage time, including a penalty, to fall to another defeat. United remain in sixth place in the Premier League table but 11 points adrift of the top four spots with a game in hand and eight fixtures left to play. The Reds will now host Liverpool at Old Trafford on Sunday in their next match in the top flight

Jamie Carragher Gary Neville Chelsea Manchester United Premier League

United Kingdom Latest News, United Kingdom Headlines

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



MENnewsdesk / 🏆 23. in UK

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Jamie Carragher aims cheeky five-word dig at Gary Neville after Manchester United collapse at Chelsea...

Source: talkSPORT - 🏆 91. / 53 Read more »

Jamie Carragher and Ian Wright agree on Cody Gakpo after Man United defeatLatest Liverpool news as Jamie Carragher and Ian Wright agree in the wake of Sunday's FA Cup quarter-final defeat to Manchester United at Old Trafford

Source: EchoWhatsOn - 🏆 74. / 59 Read more »

Jamie Carragher's three-word verdict sums up Liverpool defeat to Man UnitedLiverpool conceded twice in extra-time to lose 4-3 to Man United in the FA Cup quarter-finals and end Jurgen Klopp's hopes of a quadruple

Source: EchoWhatsOn - 🏆 74. / 59 Read more »

Newcastle defending blasted by Jamie Carragher after defeat to 'average' Chelsea on Monday Night FootballJamie Carragher says Newcastle look like they are 'almost ready for the end of the season' after an underwhelming performance at Chelsea.

Source: SkySportsNews - 🏆 60. / 63 Read more »

Jamie Carragher names key Liverpool 'difference' in crucial Sheffield United winLiverpool moved two points clear at the top of the Premier League with their 3-1 win over Sheffield United

Source: EchoWhatsOn - 🏆 74. / 59 Read more »

Jamie Carragher envious of Manchester United starlet Kobbie MainooJamie Carragher admits he is envious that ‘real superstar’ Kobbie Mainoo plays for Manchester United rather than Liverpool. Mainoo has enjoyed a rapid and remarkable rise this season, starring for England during the recent international break having only made his first Premier League start in November.

Source: Metro Newspaper UK - 🏆 61. / 63 Read more »