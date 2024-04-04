Jamie Carragher references Gary Neville's comment after Manchester United's defeat to Chelsea

Former Liverpool star Jamie Carragher has made a reference to a recent comment from Gary Neville about Chelsea after Manchester United 's defeat. United were beaten 4-3 by Chelsea in the Premier League clash at Stamford Bridge on Thursday night. The Reds were on the verge of claiming all three points before conceding two goals in stoppage time. Erik ten Hag's side were trailing 2-0 in the first half, before responding with goals from Alejandro Garnacho and Bruno Fernandes.
Garnacho then put United in front in the second half, with a goal that initially seemed to have the three points going to Old Trafford. However, United conceded two goals from Palmer for Chelsea in stoppage time, including a penalty, to fall to another defeat. United remain in sixth place in the Premier League table but 11 points adrift of the top four spots with a game in hand and eight fixtures left to play. The Reds will now host Liverpool at Old Trafford on Sunday in their next match in the top flight
Jamie Carragher Gary Neville Chelsea Manchester United Premier League
