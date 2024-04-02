Manchester United's Varane suffers injury in Brentford clash

Manchester United defender Raphael Varane described the injury that forced him to be substituted at half-time against Brentford as 'not too bad' when heading for the team bus. Varane started alongside Victor Lindelof at Gtech Stadium on Saturday night, but when the players emerged for the second half, it became apparent he'd been substituted. Harry Maguire was sent to warm up during the interval and he subsequently replaced Varane.
United conceded a flurry of Brentford shots throughout the game and they looked to have snatched an unlikely victory in added time when Mason Mount found the back of the net. Brentford didn't deserve to lose the game and responded with a goal from defender Kristoffer Ajer in dramatic circumstances, which ensured the points were shared
Erik Ten Hag admits Manchester United draw at Brentford could prove ‘expensive’Kristoffer Ajer cancelled out Mason Mount’s goal, with both efforts coming in stoppage time.
