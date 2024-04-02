Manchester United's Varane suffers injury in Brentford clash

Manchester United defender Raphael Varane described the injury that forced him to be substituted at half-time against Brentford as 'not too bad' when heading for the team bus. Varane started alongside Victor Lindelof at Gtech Stadium on Saturday night, but when the players emerged for the second half, it became apparent he'd been substituted. Harry Maguire was sent to warm up during the interval and he subsequently replaced Varane.

United conceded a flurry of Brentford shots throughout the game and they looked to have snatched an unlikely victory in added time when Mason Mount found the back of the net. Brentford didn't deserve to lose the game and responded with a goal from defender Kristoffer Ajer in dramatic circumstances, which ensured the points were shared

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



MENnewsdesk / 🏆 23. in UK

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Varane gives three-word update about injury sustained in Brentford vs Man UnitedMan United defender Raphael Varane was substituted at half-time in the 1-1 draw against Brentford on Easter Saturday.

Source: MENnewsdesk - 🏆 23. / 69 Read more »

Manchester United injury news and return dates for BrentfordManchester United are dealing with a number of injuries ahead of their Premier League clash with Brentford after the international break

Source: MENnewsdesk - 🏆 23. / 69 Read more »

Manchester United injury news and return dates ahead of BrentfordThe latest injury news from Manchester Utd ahead of their Premier League clash with Brentford after the international break

Source: MENnewsdesk - 🏆 23. / 69 Read more »

Erik Ten Hag admits Manchester United draw at Brentford could prove ‘expensive’Kristoffer Ajer cancelled out Mason Mount’s goal, with both efforts coming in stoppage time.

Source: Glasgow_Times - 🏆 76. / 59 Read more »

Manchester United player ratings as Onana and Mount brilliant vs BrentfordMan United took on Brentford in the Premier League and here are how the players rated at the Community Stadium.

Source: MENnewsdesk - 🏆 23. / 69 Read more »

Erik Ten Hag admits Manchester United draw at Brentford could prove ‘expensive’Kristoffer Ajer cancelled out Mason Mount’s goal, with both efforts coming in stoppage time.

Source: Observer_Owl - 🏆 18. / 72 Read more »