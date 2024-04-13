Manchester United Sends Mason Greenwood on Loan to Getafe

To escape the storm, Manchester United sent Mason Greenwood to sunnier climes. Redemption – given the harrowing footage that will forever remain – will never be the right word. But in the search for a way out of an almost impossible situation, those who make the decisions at Old Trafford chose to head down a route not many would have plotted. Getafe is a two-and-a-half-hour flight and a world away from the Manchester goldfish bowl.

An unfashionable club based in the middle of a nondescript residential area on the southern outskirts of Madrid, their compact stadium, the Coliseum Alfonso Perez, has three sides without a roof, let alone a leaking one. There is no megastore, only a boxroom-sized club shop on the ground floor of an apartment block over the road. Every decision, every performance, is not obsessed over by the media and a demanding global fanbase. Manchester United loanee Mason Greenwood will return to the club in just six weeks time Greenwood was sent out on loan following the conclusion of an internal club investigation New United part-owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe has left the door open for Greenwood to return to the club this summer, despite backlash from fans when this was contemplated last year Only for the visit of La Liga’s giants do crowds approach the 15,000 mark. There is no history of major success, with a quarter-final appearance in the 2008 UEFA Cup as good as it has got. Until last summer, Getafe had no social media accoun

