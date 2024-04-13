Grand Designs star advises first-time buyers to move to Germany

Young Brits living in Germany have spoken of how much they enjoy living abroad after Grand Designs star Kevin McCloud told first time buyers if they can't afford to buy a house they should 'move to Germany '. The TV presenter advised young people looking to get on the property ladder to abandon their hopes of buying a house in the UK and instead 'move to another country where the housing market is healthy'.

He told the news website JOE that almost every other North European country and Canada have got 'really healthy markets, lots of diverse opportunities, lots of diverse offers and it isn't hugely expensive'. The 64-year-old said: 'My advice is move to Germany, maybe that's the way forward.' Elle, a British woman living in Germany, said one of the best things about the country was the price of alcohol. Have YOU also moved to Germany? Email chris.matthews@mailonline.co.uk Elle, a British woman living in Germany, said one of the best things about the country was the price of alcohol Expat, Berveleen, said: 'It's just an hour's flight from the UK. It's very easy to drive to other countrie

