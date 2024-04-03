Manchester Marathon to Attract Thousands of Runners

Next Sunday morning, thousands of runners will head to the streets of Manchester to take part in this year’s Manchester Marathon. Taking place on Sunday, April 14, The 2024 Adidas Manchester Marathon is the UK's second largest marathon and one of Europe's largest. This year’s event is set to break records for numbers for attendance, with 32,000 people expected to take part.

In addition to the participants, more than 125,000 spectators are expected to line the streets of Trafford and Manchester to offer their support. It is estimated that the event will raise around £3.5 million for hundreds of charities, with nearly 2,000 race places allocated to charities including Alzheimer’s Society, Cancer Research UK, the British Heart Foundation and The Christie

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



MENnewsdesk / 🏆 23. in UK

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Classic Marathon is coming to Steam well before the unclassic Marathon rebootLincoln spent his formative years in World of Warcraft, and hopes to someday recover from the experience. Having earned a Creative Writing degree by convincing professors to accept his papers about Dwarf Fortress, he leverages that expertise in his most important work: judging a video game’s lore purely on the quality of its proper nouns.

Source: pcgamer - 🏆 38. / 67 Read more »

Rents are soaring in three Greater Manchester boroughs - and it's not ManchesterOur region has seen some of the biggest rent price hikes across the country

Source: MENnewsdesk - 🏆 23. / 69 Read more »

Jess Park shines as Manchester City defeat Manchester UnitedJess Park's breakthrough season at Manchester City reaches new heights as she leads the team to victory against Manchester United.

Source: MENnewsdesk - 🏆 23. / 69 Read more »

Gary Neville reveals vow after Manchester United's defeat to Manchester CityManchester United legend Gary Neville has revealed the vow he made after his old side's recent defeat to Manchester City. The Reds suffered a 3-1 defeat to their local rivals at the start of March, with Erik ten Hag setting his side up well, though United were criticised for their lack of attacking threat. Neville was not on broadcasting duty for the Liverpool clash, sharing his celebrations at home on social media.

Source: MENnewsdesk - 🏆 23. / 69 Read more »

Manchester Arena attack survivor competing for Miss Manchester crown'One of the reasons I wanted to represent Manchester was seeing how everyone came together as a community during tough times'

Source: MENnewsdesk - 🏆 23. / 69 Read more »

Anthony Taylor truth emerges after being named referee for Man Utd vs LiverpoolManchester-born official Anthony Taylor will officiate Liverpool's trip to Manchester United on Sunday

Source: EchoWhatsOn - 🏆 74. / 59 Read more »