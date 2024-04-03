Chelsea Boss Defends Conor Gallagher After Online Abuse Over Mascot Incident

Chelsea boss Mauricio Pochettino launched a passionate defence of Conor Gallagher after the midfielder received online abuse for appearing to snub a mascot's handshake before his side's Premier League clash with Burnley last Saturday. The incident occurred in the tunnel immediately ahead of kick-off when the Blues played Burnley at Stamford Bridge on Saturday, with the 24-year-old seemingly not noticing that one of the mascots had held up his hand. The footage went viral.

It led to abuse aimed towards the England international, with Chelsea subsequently releasing a statement to say that the 'defamatory comments' made towards Gallagher were 'completely unacceptable' and that the video had been taken 'considerably out of context'. The Chelsea statement said: 'Chelsea Football Club is aware of a video clip circulating on social media from Saturday's fixture against Burnley, which has been taken considerably out of context

