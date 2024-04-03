Spanish Police Investigate Invalid Visas of Bolivian Passengers

Spanish police have launched an investigation after 69 Bolivians were found to have visas that were not valid in the Schengen area. The incident occurred when a ship docked at the Spanish port on Tuesday, but none of the passengers were allowed off due to the visa issue.
Passengers who were confined to the ship instead of being allowed to enjoy Barcelona were left furious. The situation has sparked concerns about how these individuals were able to board the ship without proper documentation.
