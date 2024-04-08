Manchester City to face Real Madrid without Walker and Ake

Manchester City left for Madrid without Kyle Walker and Nathan Ake as they look to get a result without two of their most reliable players. Walker and Ake are among the top-10 most used players by Pep Guardiola this season, and Walker in particular would have been suited to taking on Vinicius Jr after keeping the Real Madrid star quiet last season.

However, the England man suffered an injury during the international break and Nathan Ake had to be taken off in City's first game back against Arsenal. Walker came out to do an individual training session on Monday as the rest of the squad prepared for the first leg of their Champions League quarter-final, but has not been deemed fit enough to travel. Ake missed training completely and has been ruled out. ALSO READ: 'Didn't show up' - the blunt Real verdict that laid bare City's European aims ALSO READ: Real Madrid given 'dark arts' warning as Carlo Ancelotti gives two things he doesn't want to see Josko Gvardiol was taken off at Crystal Palace at half-time on Saturday with a minor issue, and his absence in training on Monday was another worry. The Croatian has travelled with the squad, although how fit he is remains to be seen; Guardiola may well be asked about the state of his squad in a press conference on Monday evening. City also have a concern over a fourth defender, with Ruben Dias one yellow card away from picking up a one-match ban in the competitio

