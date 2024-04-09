Cloud Migration Benefits Tech Departments More Than Wider Business, Survey Finds

The migration of IT workloads to the cloud is benefiting tech departments rather than the wider business, according to a McKinsey survey. The interviews with around 50 European cloud leaders found that only one in three European companies monitors non-IT outcomes of cloud migration , such as cost savings outside IT (37 percent) or new revenue generation (32 percent).

The figures might concern those who have seen the move to the remote distributed architecture as a means to achieve nebulous concepts like business agility rather than IT savings. "A stunning 95 percent of European companies in our recent survey say they're capturing value from cloud, and more than one in three say they intend to have more than half of their workloads on cloud," the report said."But scratch below the surface, and the story is a little less rosy. The vast majority of the value companies have captured, for example, remains in isolated pockets and at subscale. "The focus of their cloud efforts, for example, has been disproportionately on improvements to IT, which generate lower rates of value than improvements to business operations. A shift to higher-value cloud use cases in business operations would create significantly more value." The report found that 71 percent of companies measure cloud impact in terms of IT operational improvements, while 66 percent measure in IT cost savings, and 63 percent measure the number of applications on the clou

