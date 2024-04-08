Harry Redknapp selects Fabian Schar in his Premier League team of the weekend

Harry Redknapp has chosen Fabian Schar as the Newcastle United star in his Premier League team of the weekend . Schar has been consistent and reliable for Newcastle this season, especially in their recent injury-plagued period.

The team lineup for the upcoming matches is also provided.

Harry Redknapp Fabian Schar Newcastle United Premier League Team Of The Weekend Injury Issues Upcoming Matches

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



NUFCTheMag / 🏆 124. in UK

United Kingdom Latest News, United Kingdom Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Fabian Schar impressive, Bruno subbed and no sign of Martin DubravkaThe Mag

Source: NUFCTheMag - 🏆 124. / 51 Read more »

Harry Redknapp's Favor for a Dying Football FanHarry Redknapp fulfills the dream of a dying football fan with the help of Michael Edwards.

Source: TheAthletic - 🏆 54. / 63 Read more »

Harry Redknapp gutted as The Jukebox Man is pipped in dramatic photo finish at Cheltenham Festival costing...Harry Redknapp celebrates his win at Cheltenham races

Source: TheSun - 🏆 64. / 61 Read more »

Harry Redknapp heartbreak as Grand National rule change ruins dream of winning £500,000 with ‘incredible’ h...Harry Redknapp celebrates his win at Cheltenham races

Source: TheSun - 🏆 64. / 61 Read more »

Harry Redknapp’s horse banned for 40 days and trainer fined £4,000 after jockey breaks ‘non-trier’ rule...Harry Redknapp celebrates his win at Cheltenham races

Source: TheSun - 🏆 64. / 61 Read more »

Harry Redknapp explains why he’s picked out this Newcastle United starThe Mag

Source: NUFCTheMag - 🏆 124. / 51 Read more »