Manchester City in buoyant mood ahead of Champions League clash with Real Madrid

Manchester City are heading into their Champions League quarter-final second leg against Real Madrid in a buoyant mood after what many would describe as the perfect weekend.

After thumping Luton Town 5-1 at the Etihad Stadium on Saturday, City watched on as both Liverpool and Arsenal picked up unexpected defeats to hand the Blues the title advantage. Pep Guardiola will be keen not to get ahead of himself and will be focusing solely on Europe this week as Los Blancos head to the North West.

Ahead of the game, City appear to be in brilliant shape both on and off the pitch. MEN Sport has taken a closer look at the injury list at the Etihad Stadium.John Stones Injury: Muscular. What Guardiola has said: "He has some niggles, he's fine. He's not injured. But he didn't feel comfortable and we didn't want to take some risk."What we know: Rodri requested a rest after the first-leg draw with Real and Guardiola granted it against Luton. The defensive midfielder was an unused substitute in the victory.What we know: Foden came off with a dead leg at the Bernabeu but was allowed a place on the bench against the Hatters. He was also an unused substitute.

