Guardiola admits Manchester City's defensive injuries ahead of Champions League quarter-final

Pep Guardiola admits Manchester City are not in the best shape heading into their Champions League quarter-final with crucial injuries in defence. Kyle Walker suffered an injury on international duty that has stopped him from travelling to Madrid for the game, while Nathan Ake pulled up in the first Premier League back against Arsenal and remains sidelined.

Josko Gvardiol has travelled after being withdrawn at half-time against Crystal Palace at the weekend, but didn't train fully with the squad on Monday and was described by Guardiola as a doubt. Guardiola didn't hide the fact that with Walker out City had lost their best chance of keeping out Vinicius Jr, especially given the England man performed so well in the individual duel last season. City's coach said there would need to be more thought about how best to patch up the defence in order to keep the Blues competitive in time for the second leg

