Man in Critical Condition After Being Infected with Monkey Virus in Hong Kong

Hong Kong has issued a health alert after a man caught a rare and deadly virus from a monkey bite . The man, 37, reportedly caught the virus after being attacked during his visit to Kam Shan Country Park , also known as monkey hill , in late February.

He is now in the intensive care unit and is in a 'critical' condition. This is the first human infection of monkey virus B, also known as herpes simiae virus, recorded in Hong Kong.

