The Power of Hyaluronic Acid in Skincare

Hyaluronic acid is one of those names that gets bandied about a lot in the skincare industry. But what exactly is it and does it really work? British Vogue does a deep dive into the must-have ingredient. What does hyaluronic acid do to your skin? “Hyaluronic acid is one of the major components of our natural extracellular matrix, which is the framework our skin sits on,” says Daniel Isaacs, director of research at Medik8.

“With a unique ability to attract and retain more than 1,000 times its own weight in water, hyaluronic acid can draw moisture from the surrounding atmosphere and lower skin layers to the top levels of the epidermis.” Ultra-hydrating, it’s what gives your skin that supple, plumping effect. While naturally occurring, our levels of hyaluronic acid deplete as we age, leaving our skin increasingly unable to retain water, which results in dehydration, sallow skin, and ultimately fine lines and wrinkle

