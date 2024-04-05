Keown criticizes Garnacho's celebration during Manchester United's comeback

United looked like they had completed a remarkable comeback at Stamford Bridge on Thursday night when Alejandro Garnacho made it 3-2 to United, who went two goals down early on. Keown did not like seeing the 19-year-old sitting on the advertising hoardings in front of jubilant fans given there was still 20 minutes to go, insisting the youngster should have been prepared to help defend against a potential opposition attack.

Unseen footage appears to show Fernandez taunting Mount after dramatic Chelsea comeback. "Everyone is celebrating that goal, I am not having it. I want you back in position and you give me something defensively.

Keown Garnacho Celebration Manchester United Comeback Chelsea Defense

United Kingdom Latest News, United Kingdom Headlines

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



talkSPORT / 🏆 91. in UK

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Manchester United 2 Everton 0 – Garnacho provides the spark as United ride their luckMark Critchley analyses the key talking points from Manchester United's 2-0 home win over Everton

Source: TheAthletic - 🏆 54. / 63 Read more »

Manchester United 2 Everton 0 – Garnacho provides the spark as United ride their luckMark Critchley analyses the key talking points from Manchester United's 2-0 win over Everton

Source: TheAthletic - 🏆 54. / 63 Read more »

Transfer notebook: Arsenal’s Viktor Gyokeres swoop, Manchester United make Alejandro Garnacho decision, C...Michail Antonio admits frustration at 'delusional' Arsenal fans amid Gunners' title charge

Source: talkSPORT - 🏆 91. / 53 Read more »

Manchester United's Alejandro Garnacho congratulates Kobbie Mainoo on England call-upAlejandro Garnacho has sent a congratulatory message to Manchester United team-mate Kobbie Mainoo after the midfielder's maiden, senior England call-up. Many players have since responded to this post with comments of support, one of which was Garnacho.

Source: MENnewsdesk - 🏆 23. / 69 Read more »

Alejandro Garnacho Manchester United injury emerges after Liverpool winMan United winger Alejandro Garnacho played the full 120 minutes and grabbed the all-important assist in a 4-3 victory over Liverpool

Source: MENnewsdesk - 🏆 23. / 69 Read more »

Manchester United manager pleased with Alejandro Garnacho's developmentManager Erik ten Hag is pleased with the development of Manchester United winger Alejandro Garnacho, insisting he has earned his trust. The Argentine has developed quickly for United this season, racking up 37 appearances in all competitions thus far, chipping in with seven goals. He has established himself as a first-team regular, becoming a staple in United's attack.

Source: MENnewsdesk - 🏆 23. / 69 Read more »